Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $94.49, but opened at $88.79. Beacon Roofing Supply shares last traded at $90.72, with a volume of 130,441 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BECN. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average is $92.73.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.47). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

