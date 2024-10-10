Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BBGI opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $378.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.99. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.