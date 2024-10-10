Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BBGI opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $378.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.99. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $20.00.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
