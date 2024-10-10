Beldex (BDX) Trading 36.8% Higher Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0777 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $518.78 million and approximately $12.31 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 36.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,381.57 or 0.03941311 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00042336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,165,268 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,465,268 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

