Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

OMCL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Omnicell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Omnicell Stock Performance

OMCL stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.37, a PEG ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,200,000 after buying an additional 80,312 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 32.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,047,000 after buying an additional 508,789 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,753,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,246,000 after acquiring an additional 241,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 991,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after acquiring an additional 909,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

