Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Short Interest Down 79.3% in September

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Beneficient Price Performance
NASDAQ BENFW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 139,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,364. Beneficient has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Beneficient Company Profile
