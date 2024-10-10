Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Short Interest Down 79.3% in September

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beneficient Price Performance

NASDAQ BENFW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 139,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,364. Beneficient has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

