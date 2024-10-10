Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Barry J. Bentley Sells 34,987 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 34,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $1,692,321.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,213,248 shares in the company, valued at $590,754,805.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BSY opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 22.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 325,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after buying an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,117,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,093,000 after buying an additional 355,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

