Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 14.78 and last traded at 14.90, with a volume of 30300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 15.15.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 12.99 and a 200-day moving average of 4.86.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative return on equity of 225.59% and a negative net margin of 609.77%. The company had revenue of 32.26 million during the quarter.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

