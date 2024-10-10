Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $13.02. 9,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 39,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $485.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 82.51%. The company had revenue of $196.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,796 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

