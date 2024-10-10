Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.36.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $421.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.26.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $902,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 9,676.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.