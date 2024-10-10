Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,776,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 7,272,578 shares.The stock last traded at $22.69 and had previously closed at $26.46.

BILI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America cut Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,336,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $14,849,000. SIH Partners LLLP boosted its position in Bilibili by 145.9% in the second quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 709,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 981,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 779,614 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,490,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

