BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 84.9% in September

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the September 15th total of 279,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International Price Performance

NASDAQ BKYI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 36,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,023. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. BIO-key International has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.46). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 673.82% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.