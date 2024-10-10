Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $182.10 and last traded at $182.60, with a volume of 38226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.78.

Biogen Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

