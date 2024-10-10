Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 234.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,101 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Biohaven worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHVN. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after buying an additional 973,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 280.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,702 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 1,893.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 197.6% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Biohaven by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,894,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.31. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs acquired 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $999,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at $999,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,452 shares of company stock worth $2,233,948. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Get Our Latest Report on BHVN

Biohaven Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.