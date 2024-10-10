BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.88. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 59.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 317,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,412.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 114,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,097.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 317,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,412.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,329 shares of company stock valued at $372,447. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

