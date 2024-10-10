BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 29,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 374,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.88.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 59.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $77,118.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,097.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 317,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,412.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $77,118.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,097.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,329 shares of company stock worth $372,447. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

