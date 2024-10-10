Bitget Token Price Hits $1.05 on Top Exchanges (BGB)

Bitget Token (BGB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Bitget Token has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Bitget Token token can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitget Token has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $26.17 million worth of Bitget Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00253889 BTC.

Bitget Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens. Bitget Token’s official Twitter account is @bitgetglobal. The official website for Bitget Token is www.bitget.com. Bitget Token’s official message board is www.instagram.com/bitget_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitget Token (BGB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bitget Token has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,400,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Bitget Token is 1.05428794 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $25,974,598.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitget.com/.”

