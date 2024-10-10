BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $724.41 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014802 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,820.36 or 1.00288869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03996276 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

