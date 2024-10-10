BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.36 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $39,700.13 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

