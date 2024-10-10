Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,203,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,927,000 after buying an additional 60,219 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 31.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,425,000 after buying an additional 275,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,210,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,622,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,737,000 after buying an additional 203,340 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $61.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

