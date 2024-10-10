BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLKGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as high as $962.95 and last traded at $953.70, with a volume of 240322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $949.07.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BlackRock from $945.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $893.10 and a 200 day moving average of $828.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

