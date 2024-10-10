Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Senior Officer Amit Kumar Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Amit Kumar sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$62,125.00.
Blackrock Silver Price Performance
Shares of BRC opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$99.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 3.15.
Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Blackrock Silver Company Profile
Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Silver
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.