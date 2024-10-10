Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Senior Officer Amit Kumar Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Amit Kumar sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$62,125.00.

Blackrock Silver Price Performance

Shares of BRC opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$99.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 3.15.

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

