BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Position Cut by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,847,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,673 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF comprises 1.9% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $437,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

