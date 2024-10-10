BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Shares Acquired by Kelly Financial Services LLC

Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kelly Financial Services LLC owned 0.20% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $17,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DYNF. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,276,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,655,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

