Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLBD. Roth Capital lowered Blue Bird from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Blue Bird from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Blue Bird stock opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 116.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,532.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,532.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $1,573,539.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,812 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,801.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,146. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

