Blur (BLUR) Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Blur (BLUR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Blur token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $17.14 million and approximately $40.62 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blur has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00253889 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,928,448,306.9349315 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.21501503 USD and is down -8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $48,614,262.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

