BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.76 and last traded at C$13.79. 225,282 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 214,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.81.
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.66.
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.
