BMO Capital Markets Raises TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $33.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s current price.

FTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 326,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,515. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,049,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,652,000 after acquiring an additional 134,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,733,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,384,000 after acquiring an additional 204,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,864,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,419,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

