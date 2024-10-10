Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $154.51 and last traded at $154.98. 1,173,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,978,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.91.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.42 and its 200-day moving average is $174.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

