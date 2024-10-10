Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$110.00 and last traded at C$109.48, with a volume of 5375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$108.19.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$91.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.47.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.
