Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$110.00 and last traded at C$109.48, with a volume of 5375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$108.19.

Bombardier Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$91.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.47.

About Bombardier

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.