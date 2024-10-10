Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, a growth of 1,128.9% from the September 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 67.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Bone Biologics Price Performance

BBLG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. Bone Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.72. Research analysts anticipate that Bone Biologics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.