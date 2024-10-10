Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Decreased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Booking were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,292.00 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,304.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,842.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,784.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,092.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.