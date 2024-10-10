Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Booking traded as high as $4,283.16 and last traded at $4,283.16, with a volume of 35182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4,233.18.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,092.68.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Booking by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,842.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,784.93. The stock has a market cap of $145.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
