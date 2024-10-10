Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives $59.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.18.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $56,786.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,937.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Fernando Machado sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $42,205.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,919.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $56,786.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,937.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Braze by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,315,000 after buying an additional 480,179 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,925,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,166,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,349,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,332,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $30.01 on Monday. Braze has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

