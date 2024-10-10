Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Braze were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,146,000 after buying an additional 148,366 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 6.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after buying an additional 128,645 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 780,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Braze by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 10.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 38,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.18.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fernando Machado sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $42,205.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,919.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fernando Machado sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $42,205.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,919.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,128,310.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,732 in the last 90 days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

