Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 437 ($5.72) and last traded at GBX 424.85 ($5.56), with a volume of 82100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 424 ($5.55).

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Breedon Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 414.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 396.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,514.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Breedon Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.