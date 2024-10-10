Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,569. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

