Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded down $36.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,109.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,497. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,132.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,008.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $46.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,169.38.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

