Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,396 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.11. 6,505,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,291,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

