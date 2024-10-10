Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,418,883,000 after buying an additional 443,755 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,340,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,558,000 after purchasing an additional 433,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSX by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,421,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.19.
CSX Price Performance
CSX traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,462,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
