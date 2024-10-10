Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes $105,000 Position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OPFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OppFi by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in OppFi by 18.5% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OppFi by 1.3% during the second quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 920,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 120.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OPFI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.83 million, a P/E ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.34.

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Vennettilli sold 38,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $168,765.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,497 shares in the company, valued at $410,116.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 84.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

