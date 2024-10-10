Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 24,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 67,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
Brera Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.
Brera Company Profile
Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brera
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Brera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.