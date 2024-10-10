Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 24,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 67,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Brera Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

