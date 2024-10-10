BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 449,200 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCTX stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,848. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.31% of BriaCell Therapeutics worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Stories

