Brian C. Healy Buys 1,125 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,125 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $24,738.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,499.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

NYSE MWA opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Mueller Water Products

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,231,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,070,000 after buying an additional 227,843 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,143,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,999,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,838,000 after purchasing an additional 395,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 61,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.