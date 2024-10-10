Brian W. Nichols Sells 6,922 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at $784,715.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE KR opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 148,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

