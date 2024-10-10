BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Stake Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,623 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of BrightView worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BrightView by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BrightView by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in BrightView by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in BrightView by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BV opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 1.29. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $738.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.94 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BV. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightView has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

