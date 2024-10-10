Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America now has a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00. Brinker International traded as high as $84.48 and last traded at $84.36, with a volume of 80189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.45.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Brinker International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

