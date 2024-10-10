Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given New $54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

BMY stock opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

