Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Mark David Brazeal Sells 20,280 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Broadcom Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The stock has a market cap of $865.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.57.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.