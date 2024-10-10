Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Mark David Brazeal Sells 20,280 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The stock has a market cap of $865.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Get Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.