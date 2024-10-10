Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Broadcom by 826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,845 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 48.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,730,000 after buying an additional 983,328 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.57.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,230 shares of company stock valued at $47,190,190 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

