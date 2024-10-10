Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading 0.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $225.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Broadcom traded as high as $181.74 and last traded at $180.86. Approximately 5,510,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 30,933,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.73.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,230 shares of company stock valued at $47,190,190 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.88 and its 200 day moving average is $150.57. The company has a market cap of $865.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.